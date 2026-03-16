Trade House of Kyrgyzstan planned to be opened in Chengdu, China

Zhusubali Toromamatov, Trade Representative at the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan in China, met with Li Yuping, Deputy Director of the Chengdu Bureau of Commerce. The parties discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation. The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported.

The main outcome of the talks was an agreement to establish Trade House of the Kyrgyz Republic and a Kyrgyz-Chinese Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation in Chengdu. These venues will provide a year-round presentation and sale of organic products from Kyrgyzstan. The centers will also serve as a platform for strengthening ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

Zhusubali Toromamatov also presented the republic’s tourism potential. He noted that direct air service Chengdu — Bishkek — Chengdu opens new prospects for tourism development.

China is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key trading partners. In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries demonstrated significant growth, and the opening of logistics centers in Sichuan Province became a priority for promoting domestic exports.