Earthquake in China felt by residents of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake in China was felt across parts of Kyrgyzstan, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the quake, measuring magnitude 6 at the epicenter, occurred today at 1:44 p.m.

The epicenter was located in China, 40 kilometers southeast of the village of Bedel, 85 kilometers southeast of Kumtor mine, and 145 kilometers south of Karakol.

The tremors intensity reached magnitude 4.5 in Bedel, around magnitude 4 at Kumtor mine, and around magnitude 3 in Bishkek.