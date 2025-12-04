16:01
Central Asian countries agree on water limits for 2025–2026

The Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia has approved water intake limits and reservoir operation modes for the non-growing season of 2025–2026.

So, for Amu Darya River, the total limit is set at 55.4 billion cubic meters, including 15.9 billion cubic meters for October—April period.

Distribution by country:

  • Tajikistan — 9.8 billion cubic meters
  • Turkmenistan — 22 billion cubic meters
  • Uzbekistan — 22 billion cubic meters.

An additional 44 billion cubic meters of flow must reach the Kerki hydrological post — the control point in the lower reaches of Amu Darya.

The Aral Sea and Amu Darya delta will receive 4.2 billion cubic meters, half of which is allocated for the non-growing season.

Sanitary and environmental volumes for Dashoguz and Khorezm regions, as well as Karakalpakstan, are set at 800 million cubic meters. This amount is intended to support local ecosystems and water supply in the Aral Sea basin.

For Syr Darya River, the total water intake limit for the growing season is 4.21 billion cubic meters:

  • Kazakhstan — 460 million cubic meters via Dustlik canal
  • Kyrgyzstan — 47 million cubic meters
  • Tajikistan — 365 million cubic meters
  • Uzbekistan — 3.34 billion cubic meters.

These figures are based on projected river flow, available reserves, and ecological flow requirements.

As of October 1, the total volume of water in regional reservoirs stood at 15.52 billion cubic meters.

Forecasts for inflows to upper reservoirs in 2026 are as follows:

  • Toktogul reservoir — 2.93 billion cubic meters (+98 percent of the norm)
  • Andijan reservoir — 884 million cubic meters (95 percent of the norm)
  • Charvak reservoir — 1.07 billion cubic meters (75 percent of the norm).

The total lateral inflow is expected to be 71 percent of the norm, or 12.77 billion cubic meters.
