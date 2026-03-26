Russia engaged in water issues dialogue with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

At Tashkent Water Week 2026 International Forum in the capital of Uzbekistan, it was noted that Russia is actively engaged in a dialogue on water resources issues with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, despite the lack of shared transboundary rivers. Maxim Korolkov, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, stated.

Uzbekistan regularly holds joint events, exchanges experiences, and works in more than 50 working groups that meet annually to discuss priority areas. This format of cooperation allows for the implementation of modern technologies and the development of sustainable solutions for the rational use of water resources.

The main theme of the forum is «Technologies and Innovations in Water Resources Management, Central Asia, and the Global Water Cycle.» The government of Uzbekistan is the organizer of the forum. The program includes 16 sessions, attended by 80 speakers and over 1,200 delegates from 19 countries, including Russia, China, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, and others.

The forum brings together representatives of government, business, and science, creating conditions for the implementation of innovative developments in water resource management practices.