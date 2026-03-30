Central Asia on brink of water catastrophe: Glaciers rapidly disappearing

Accelerated glacier melting could lead to serious water shortages in Central Asian countries. The World Meteorological Organization’s annual report State of the Global Climate in 2025 says.

According to the WMO, the 2024/2025 hydrological year has been one of the most devastating for glaciers on record. Glacier mass loss is among the five worst since 1950, with most of the record negative values ​​recorded after 2016.

These processes pose a particular threat to Central Asia. The glaciers of the Pamir, Tien Shan, and Hindu Kush feed the region’s largest rivers—the Amu Darya, Syr Darya, Zeravshan, and Panj—which provide water, agriculture, and ecosystems for Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Experts note that accelerated melting increases water inflow in the short term, but this will eventually lead to a steady decline in river levels, especially during dry periods. Hydrologists call this stage «peak water,» after which long-term deficits begin.

The situation is exacerbated by the construction of large hydropower facilities in the upper reaches of rivers. Specifically, construction of Rogun hydroelectric power station (HPP) is ongoing in Tajikistan, and the Kambarata-1 HPP is planned in Kyrgyzstan. These projects alter the natural flow regime and place additional pressure on river ecosystems.

Experts warn that the combination of climate change and river regulation could lead to the deterioration of deltas and floodplains, including the Aral Sea region.

The WMO emphasizes that accelerated glacier loss requires a reconsideration of approaches to water resources management, as water remains a key factor in sustainable development and interstate relations in the region.