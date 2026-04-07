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Water tariffs to be revised: Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan changes calculation rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to the procedure for setting tariffs for centralized water supply and wastewater services.

The document is aimed at improving tariff regulation in the drinking water and sanitation sector. In particular, the approach to cost calculation has been clarified: tariff setting will now take into account both projected and actual expenses.

One of the key changes is the mandatory requirement to hold public hearings on tariffs. These discussions should involve representatives of government agencies, consumers, media, independent experts, and other stakeholders. Local authorities are also required to publish information about planned tariff changes in advance.

A rejection mechanism has also been introduced in cases where inconsistencies in tariff calculations are identified. The antimonopoly authority will be required to provide written justification for denying applications.

In addition, tariffs may be revised in line with inflation, based on official data from the National Statistical Committee using the consumer price index.

The authorities expect the changes to make the tariff-setting process more transparent and balanced, taking into account the interests of both consumers and service providers.

The resolution will enter into force 10 days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/369292/
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