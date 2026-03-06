09:30
Central Asian Ecological Summit to be held in Astana

The Regional Ecological Summit (RES) 2026 will be held on April 22-24 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The summit will bring together approximately 1,500 participants from government agencies of the region, international organizations, development institutions, the expert community, business, and civil society. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will participate in the event.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Mongolia, and other high-ranking officials are expected to address the summit’s plenary session.

The forum aims to develop regional solutions to climate and environmental challenges in partnership with the United Nations.

The initiative was announced by Kazakhstan’s leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in 2023 and reaffirmed at the 80th session in 2025.

RES 2026 is supported by a number of key partners, including the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the International Energy Agency (IEA), and other global and regional institutions.

The UN formally supported the initiative with General Assembly Resolution 78/147 of December 19, 2023, which emphasized the need to strengthen regional solidarity to address the environmental challenges of Central Asia.

The summit aims to develop coordinated and action-oriented solutions and mechanisms that reflect a regional approach to climate and environmental challenges, including the Aral Sea tragedy, which has become a global symbol of environmental degradation, and the ongoing decline in the Caspian Sea level.

Important priorities include identifying the real needs of Central Asia for green finance, supporting adaptation measures, developing low-carbon technologies, and strengthening regional environmental resilience.

The summit is expected to adopt a joint declaration by the heads of state of Central Asia on regional cooperation in the field of ecology and sustainable development, as well as approve a regional action program (2026-2030) jointly with UN agencies for a sustainable future for Central Asia.

Furthermore, the launch of new environmental projects and initiatives in key areas of the forum is planned.
