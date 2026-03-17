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Kyrgyzstan and GIZ sign agreement to develop green skills in Central Asia

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic signed an agreement with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to implement the regional project «Green Skills for Green Economy in Central Asia.»

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Kanat Sagynbaev, ministry officials, as well as GIZ Regional Project Director Udo Folkers and representatives of the organization.

Speaking at the event, Kanat Sagynbaev noted that the agreement marks an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the ministry and GIZ. The project will open up new opportunities for the development of vocational education and enhance the competitiveness of the workforce in green sectors of the economy.

The minister emphasized that the development of modern competencies and green skills is particularly relevant amid the transition to sustainable and environmentally oriented economic development. The project is expected to help train specialists for green industries and expand employment opportunities for the population.

The regional initiative aims to improve employment prospects for youth and adults across Central Asian countries. It will support the development and implementation of methodologies for green skills, professions, and projects aligned with the needs of an environmentally focused economy.

Key training areas include solar technologies, energy efficiency, sustainable water resource management, and waste management.

In addition, the project includes modernization of educational programs, the introduction of innovative training formats, and the exchange of best practices among countries in the region. It is expected to increase employment opportunities for graduates and better align workforce training with labor market demands.
link: https://24.kg/english/366288/
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