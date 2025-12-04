Buryatia promises to protect rights of Kyrgyz labor migrants

A meeting took place in Ulan-Ude between Yulia Zhambalova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Buryatia, and Azamat Omuraliev, Consul and Head of the Kyrgyz Embassy’s Office in Irkutsk, Russia.

The main outcome of the talks was an agreement to engage in comprehensive cooperation to protect the rights and lawful interests of Kyrgyzstanis living and working in Buryatia, the Ombudsman’s Office reported.

The parties also outlined concrete steps to strengthen collaboration. Plans include experience-sharing and joint events aimed at improving the legal literacy of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as well as preventing violations of their rights and freedoms.

«The meeting participants emphasized the importance of direct dialogue at the regional level to ensure a decent life for every person, regardless of citizenship,» the statement reads.