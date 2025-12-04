16:01
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.13
English

Buryatia promises to protect rights of Kyrgyz labor migrants

A meeting took place in Ulan-Ude between Yulia Zhambalova, Commissioner for Human Rights in Buryatia, and Azamat Omuraliev, Consul and Head of the Kyrgyz Embassy’s Office in Irkutsk, Russia.

The main outcome of the talks was an agreement to engage in comprehensive cooperation to protect the rights and lawful interests of Kyrgyzstanis living and working in Buryatia, the Ombudsman’s Office reported.

The parties also outlined concrete steps to strengthen collaboration. Plans include experience-sharing and joint events aimed at improving the legal literacy of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as well as preventing violations of their rights and freedoms.

«The meeting participants emphasized the importance of direct dialogue at the regional level to ensure a decent life for every person, regardless of citizenship,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/353424/
views: 136
Print
Related
Moscow to ease requirements for Kyrgyz migrants, Dmitry Peskov says
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis
Putin instructs to address issue of migrant children's access to schools
Only 19 percent of migrant children enrolled in Russian schools in 2025
Kyrgyz woman murdered and beheaded in Yekaterinburg
Mass brawl of migrants in Moscow: Over 80 detained
Powers over external labor migration to be transferred to Interior Ministry
Kyrgyzstani rescues baby left near trash bin in St. Petersburg
Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia for transportation of endangered gyrfalcon
Five infants without parental care repatriated from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan Early parliamentary elections begin in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures National Bank tightens payment regulations and anti-money laundering measures
Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan
4 December, Thursday
15:55
Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin official talks Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister of Pakistan begin offi...
15:46
Photo exhibition Valley of Winds to open in Bishkek
15:39
Kyrgyzstan and Korea intend to increase trade turnover by 30 percent
15:28
More than 14,000 dogs shot in Bishkek in first 10 months of 2025
15:15
Promoting Manas epic: Seven manaschis receive apartments