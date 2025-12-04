Elizar Smanov appointed Deputy Chairman of SCNS

By decree of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Elizar Smanov was appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and Director of the State Committee for National Security’s Anti-Terrorism Center. The corresponding document entered into force on the day of its signing.

The SCNS Anti-Terrorism Center is responsible for preventing, identifying, and countering terrorist threats, as well as for cooperation with international security agencies.

There is no information about Elizar Smanov in open sources. It is only known that he worked in the SCNS Department for Talas region.