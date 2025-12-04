11:18
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake was registered in southern Kyrgyzstan on the December 3 night, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, tremors measuring magnitude 3.5 were recorded at 2:18 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan, 10 kilometers southwest of the village of Kyzyl-Dzhar, 12 kilometers west of the village of Dzhyl-Kol, 15 kilometers northwest of the village of Uchkurgan, 21 kilometers northwest of the urban-type settlement of Shamaldy-Sai, and 26 kilometers southwest of Tash-Kumyr.

The intensity of the tremors was about magnitude 3.5 in the villages of Kyzyl-Dzhar and Dzhyl-Kol, magnitude 3 — in Uchkurgan, Shamaldy-Sai, Kum, and magnitude 2.5 in Tash-Kumyr.
