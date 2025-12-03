17:59
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 4

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended in a part of Bishkek from 10 a.m. till midnight on December 4. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The outage area is:

  • Sadyrbaev, Tashauzskaya, Tsiolkovsky, Chukotskaya, and Bakayev Streets.

The water outage is due to emergency repair work on the water mains on Bakayev (D-300 mm) and Tashauzskaya (D-100 mm) Streets.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
