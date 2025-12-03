14:54
SCNS denies reports of mass marriages between Kyrgyz and Chinese citizens

In response to provocative and unfounded reports circulating on social media and the internet about a supposed large number of marriages between citizens of Kyrgyzstan and China, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) stated that, officially, only 129 such marriages have been registered from 2020 to the present.

Most of these marriages occur between members of different ethnic communities, including Uyghurs, Dungans, and others, with members of the same ethnic groups who are Chinese citizens.

It is specified that the number of marriages between ethnic Kyrgyz and Chinese Han citizens amounts to 44, the majority of whom have relocated permanently to China. These developments do not affect the overall demographic situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The SCNS warns of criminal liability for actions aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, national, religious, or interregional hatred.
