Turkish company ready to support Kyrgyzstan’s solar energy development

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov held a meeting with Yüksel Çağrı Gürses, head of the Turkish company Zena Elektrik ve Enerji A.Ş., the ministry’s press service reported.

The parties discussed the expansion of Kyrgyzstan — Turkey trade and economic cooperation, as well as investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of the ministry informed the guests about measures being implemented to improve the investment climate and create favorable conditions for doing business in the country. The Kyrgyz side also confirmed their readiness to support investment projects proposed by Zena Elektrik ve Enerji A.Ş.

Yüksel Çağrı Gürses noted that after gaining a more detailed understanding of Kyrgyzstan’s investment and business opportunities, the company’s interest in implementing projects in the country had increased significantly.

The participants agreed to intensify business contacts and continue strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Zena Elektrik ve Enerji A.Ş operates in the renewable energy sector, including solar power projects, providing services in design, development, construction, and operation of energy facilities.

The company has implemented a number of energy projects in Turkey and has experience in constructing rooftop solar power plants for industrial facilities.