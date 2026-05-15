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Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet invites Tatarstan to participate in World Nomad Games

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Daniyar Amangeldiev, held a meeting with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov during a working visit to the city of Kazan on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum «Russia—Islamic World: KazanForum 2026».

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, emphasizing the strong momentum in Kyrgyzstan — Tatarstan relations.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to expanding interregional ties and sees Tatarstan as one of its key economic partners.

Tatarstan was invited to participate in the upcoming World Nomad Games, as well as the Issyk-Kul International Forum, scheduled for June in Cholpon-Ata.

During the talks, the sides also discussed cooperation in the tourism sector, with a particular focus on the development of ski tourism. Given Kyrgyzstan’s rich natural potential and Tatarstan’s experience in building modern tourism infrastructure, the participants exchanged ideas on sharing best practices in this field.

«Tatarstan is a brotherly republic for us. We are united by history, faith, and traditions. We see significant untapped potential in our trade relations and are ready to actively work to unlock it,» Rustam Minnikhanov said.

Special attention was also paid to environmental cooperation. The Head of Tatarstan highlighted the importance of joint efforts to preserve the snow leopard, a sacred animal for both peoples and a symbol connecting the two regions. He expressed support for Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives in biodiversity protection and high-mountain ecosystem conservation.
link: https://24.kg/english/373943/
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