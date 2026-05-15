Selection of new research projects begins in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan has begun selecting scientific, scientific-technical, and scientific-innovative programs and projects from the Science Fund for program-targeted funding from the 2027 national budget.

The selection is based on priority scientific areas: the history of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz language, agricultural, biological, and food security, green economy, healthcare, climate change, sustainable energy, Industry 4.0, central bank’s digital currencies, and digital transformation.

Research proposed for funding must include clearly defined objectives, scientific innovations, practical value, an implementation plan, and financial calculations.

Submitted topics must also be preliminary discussed at meetings of scientific and technical councils of the relevant industry bodies; a copy of the minutes has to be attached to the application.

Applications will be accepted from government agencies through the electronic document management system from May 18 to June 18, 2026.

For more information, please call 0312680476.