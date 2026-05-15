 Ala-Too Trade and Industry Expo 2026 to be held in Bishkek

The Ala-Too Trade and Industry Expo 2026, an international exhibition of industry and trade, will be held in Bishkek from June 4 to 6 as part of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The event will be part of the official program of the SCO Ministerial Meeting and will bring together more than 50 manufacturing companies from Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

A distinctive feature of the project will be the participation of exclusively manufacturing companies representing the industrial sector and their own technological developments. The exhibition will cover key sectors, including mechanical engineering, energy, metallurgy, electrical equipment, construction materials, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Separate stands will be dedicated to urban electric transport, HVAC systems, and modern industrial technologies.

The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the exhibition company Biexpo.