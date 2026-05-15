12:25
USD 87.45
EUR 102.42
RUB 1.19
English

 Ala-Too Trade and Industry Expo 2026 to be held in Bishkek

The Ala-Too Trade and Industry Expo 2026, an international exhibition of industry and trade, will be held in Bishkek from June 4 to 6 as part of Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO, the press service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The event will be part of the official program of the SCO Ministerial Meeting and will bring together more than 50 manufacturing companies from Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

A distinctive feature of the project will be the participation of exclusively manufacturing companies representing the industrial sector and their own technological developments. The exhibition will cover key sectors, including mechanical engineering, energy, metallurgy, electrical equipment, construction materials, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Separate stands will be dedicated to urban electric transport, HVAC systems, and modern industrial technologies.

The exhibition is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the exhibition company Biexpo.
link: https://24.kg/english/373948/
views: 123
Print
Related
Exhibition of Kazakh painting masters to open in Bishkek
Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
BITF 2026 Tourism and Hospitality Exhibition opens in Bishkek
“Kyrgyz Embroidery - Echo of Time” exhibition opened at Hungarian Embassy
International exhibition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh artists opened in Astana
Bishkek to host Energy Expo Kyrgyzstan — SCO 2026
Exhibition "My Aitmatov" opened in Omsk
Kyrgyzstan and BiExpo to hold Ala-Too Trade & Industry Expo 2026
Artist Bakhramjon Temirov's exhibition "Melody of Spring" opened in Bishkek
International agricultural exhibition Agro Expo 2026 opened in Osh
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
12:11
Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov relieved of duties as National Sciences Academy President Kanatbek Abdrakhmatov relieved of duties as National Sc...
12:04
Cabinet to temporarily cancel penalties for non-payment of recycling fee
11:57
Foreigner from Turkey detained in Jalal-Abad for alleged drug sale
11:52
Chebak Cup 2026 Fishing Tournament to be held in Issyk-Kul region
11:41
 Ala-Too Trade and Industry Expo 2026 to be held in Bishkek