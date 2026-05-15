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Kyrgyzstan’s economy grows by 10.1 percent in first quarter of 2026

A meeting of the Strategic Coordination Committee on the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the Kyrgyz Republic for 2023–2027 was held in Bishkek. The event was attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev, UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan Antje Grawe, as well as representatives of government agencies and UN bodies.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the government and the UN system are actively cooperating on the country’s sustainable development agenda, with the Cooperation Framework serving as one of the key instruments of interaction between the two sides.

«The country’s economic development continues to demonstrate stable growth. Over the past four years, the average annual economic growth rate amounted to 10.2 percent. In 2025, GDP growth reached 11.1 percent. In the first quarter of 2026, the economy grew by 10.1 percent. High economic activity allows us to systematically improve living standards, including creating new jobs, increasing salaries for public sector employees, pensions and social benefits, and implementing state programs. Achieving and maintaining strong economic indicators is extremely important for improving public welfare. In this regard, we need the support of our international development partners, including the UN system,» he said, expressing readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the United Nations.

Antje Grawe noted in turn that the Strategic Coordination Committee is intended to ensure a shared understanding of priorities and their alignment with the country’s development needs.

«The United Nations remains committed to supporting Kyrgyzstan in transforming economic growth into higher living standards, strengthening resilience, and expanding equal opportunities for women, youth, and vulnerable groups,» she said.

The participants also reviewed the results of ongoing UN projects in the Kyrgyz Republic and discussed medium-term plans aimed at the country’s socio-economic development. Representatives of several government agencies and UN organizations delivered reports during the meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/373929/
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