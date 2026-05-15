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Cabinet to temporarily cancel penalties for non-payment of recycling fee

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic has prepared a draft resolution introducing transitional measures regarding penalties for late payment of the recycling fee.

Under the proposal, penalties will not be charged on obligations arising from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2026, provided that companies fully pay the recycling fee by the end of this year.

Starting from January 1, 2027, penalties will be applied under the general procedure.

The exemption will not apply to cases of intentional evasion of the recycling fee or the provision of false information.

According to the explanatory note to the draft, the extended producer responsibility mechanism and the recycling fee system are still in the implementation stage, and some businesses have not yet adapted to the new requirements.

Authorities also acknowledged that many entrepreneurs did not include recycling fee costs in their financial planning for 2025–2026, while the administration system is still being developed.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, together with the state enterprise Eco Operator, has been instructed to conduct awareness campaigns and provide consultations to businesses on recycling fee payments.

The resolution will enter into force in seven days after official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/373954/
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