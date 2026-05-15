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Chebak Cup 2026 Fishing Tournament to be held in Issyk-Kul region

On May 16, 2026, the republican fishing sports tournament Chebak Cup 2026 will take place in the bay near the village of Tamga in Issyk-Kul region. The event is organized by the Fishing Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The competition will be open to amateur and professional anglers aged 18 and older, provided they have a paid fishing permit for catching Issyk-Kul chebak. The permit can be obtained via the website rb.agro.gov.kg or through the MegaPay mobile application.

The tournament stage is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participants will be allowed to use the following types of fishing gear: feeder rods, bottom tackle, and float fishing equipment.

The event aims to promote fishing sports and encourage active recreation in the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/373951/
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