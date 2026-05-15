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Foreigner from Turkey detained in Jalal-Abad for alleged drug sale

A citizen of Turkey has been detained in Jalal-Abad on suspicion of drug distribution, the regional Internal Affairs Department reported.

Police said that during a special investigative operation, the 50-year-old foreign national K.M. was detained while allegedly selling 1.66 grams of hashish for 5,000 soms.

A criminal case has been opened. The suspect has been charged under Article 282, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

By court decision, the man has been placed in pretrial detention.

Law enforcement agencies are also verifying reports that the detainee may have been wanted internationally in Uzbekistan and may have illegally crossed the border into Kyrgyzstan.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/373952/
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