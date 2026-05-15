 Five people killed in road accident in Kashka-Suu

A driver hit and killed five people in the village of Kashka-Suu. The accident occurred on May 14 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to preliminary information, the driver of a Honda Torneo, K.u.I., 22, was traveling at high speed and grossly violated traffic regulations. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, and hit pedestrians standing on the roadside.

As a result of the crash, five people died at the scene from their injuries, including adults and children born in 2024, 2022, 2020, 2011, and 1997.

The case has been registered under Article 312 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Violations of motor vehicle operation and traffic safety rules).

The driver has been placed in a temporary detention facility. An investigation is underway.