Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department

Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov has been appointed head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek, sources in law enforcement reported on December 3.

Previously, Eldar Zhakypbekov headed the division of the SCNS Department for Chui region.

A new official has been appointed to replace him in Chui region, while former head of the Bishkek SCNS Department, Salmoor Dzhumabekov, has been appointed to a position in the city of Osh and the Osh region.

According to the staffing decision, the new head of the Bishkek SCNS Department will assume his duties immediately. Internal sources have not disclosed details regarding the reasons for the personnel changes.