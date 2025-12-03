13:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department

Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov has been appointed head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) for Bishkek, sources in law enforcement reported on December 3.

Previously, Eldar Zhakypbekov headed the division of the SCNS Department for Chui region.

A new official has been appointed to replace him in Chui region, while former head of the Bishkek SCNS Department, Salmoor Dzhumabekov, has been appointed to a position in the city of Osh and the Osh region.

According to the staffing decision, the new head of the Bishkek SCNS Department will assume his duties immediately. Internal sources have not disclosed details regarding the reasons for the personnel changes.
link: https://24.kg/english/353252/
views: 156
Print
Related
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region
Mirlanbek Kazybai uulu appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh city
Kurvanbek Avazov appointed First Deputy Chairman of SCNS
Arslan Koichiev appointed State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan
Nazira Aaly kyzy appointed President of Manas National Academy
State Property Management Agency has new director
Head of Nookat district appointed
Bakytbek Suyunbaev appointed new head of Manas district
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU
Melis Satarov elected as head of National Alliance of Business Associations
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
13:11
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins i...
12:13
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
12:04
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
11:50
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region