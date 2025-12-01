14:21
SCO observers: Voters demonstrated high civic engagement

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Piao Yangfan stated that the early parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held with the electoral infrastructure fully prepared and the population highly engaged.

According to her, precinct election commissions ensured transparent and fair voting, demonstrating respect for voters, observers, and the public. Commission staff responded promptly and accurately to all inquiries.

Piao Yangfan noted that the commissions’ work was highly praised by both local and international observers, which, in her view, demonstrates the development of democratic processes in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCO Deputy Secretary-General also emphasized that polling stations were fully provided with the necessary documents, information materials, and resources. Young people and women were particularly active on election day, and appropriate conditions were created for people with disabilities in accordance with established requirements.

Kyrgyzstan held early parliamentary elections on November 30. A total of 4,294,243 citizens were on the voter list. 2,492 polling stations were opened in the republic.

Election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.
