International missions recognize elections in Kyrgyzstan as free and fair

Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced that international observation missions presented their findings on the results of the early parliamentary elections. He made the statement at a meeting between President Sadyr Japarov and the heads of missions. The presidential press service reported.

According to Tynchtykbek Shainazarov, the heads of the delegations noted that Kyrgyzstan’s electoral legislation complies with international principles and provides the necessary legal framework for free and democratic elections.

The heads of mission emphasized that the vote was open, fair, competitive, and ensured the free expression of the will of citizens. The observers commended the measures to ensure gender equality under the updated majoritarian system, in which no more than two of the three elected deputies can be representatives of the same sex. The introduction of remote voting, which allows citizens to vote at the nearest convenient polling station if they are temporarily unable to attend their permanent registration place, was also highly praised.

The significant expansion of the overseas voting network was also commended: 100 polling stations have been opened in 34 countries and 89 cities, making the elections more accessible for Kyrgyzstanis abroad.

The meeting with the president was attended by the heads and coordinators of missions from the CIS, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as the heads of the Central Election Commissions of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Russia, Belarus, and representatives of international organizations.

Sadyr Japarov thanked the observers for their high praise and noted that the missions’ recommendations will be taken into account. He stated that the recent elections will provide a reliable foundation for strengthening political stability, economic development, and improving the lives of citizens.
