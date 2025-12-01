22:10
Kanat Dzhumagaziev dismissed as Presidential Envoy to Chui region

Kanat Dzhumagaziev has been dismissed from his position as Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Chui region, a position he held since 2023. The presidential press service reported.

In 2020, Kanat Dzhumagaziev, the former head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, ran for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) from Birimdik. In February 2021, he was appointed head of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, and subsequently headed the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region.

Photo Kanat Dzhumagaziev
According to the presidential press service, Azamat Osmonov, who previously served as the head of the Department for Monitoring the Execution of Presidential and Cabinet Decisions of the Presidential Administration, has been appointed to the vacant position.

Photo Azamat Osmonov

