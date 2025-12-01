Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 hit Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 3:32 a.m. on November 30.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Kyrgyz Republic (Takhtaly Ridge), 8 kilometers southwest of the village of Bor-Debe, 10 kilometers south of the village of Ketmen-Tobo, and 30 kilometers southeast of the district center of Toktogul.

The tremors in Bor-Debe measured approximately magnitude 2.5.