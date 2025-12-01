09:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake with a magnitude of approximately 3 hit Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 3:32 a.m. on November 30.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Kyrgyz Republic (Takhtaly Ridge), 8 kilometers southwest of the village of Bor-Debe, 10 kilometers south of the village of Ketmen-Tobo, and 30 kilometers southeast of the district center of Toktogul.

The tremors in Bor-Debe measured approximately magnitude 2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/352926/
views: 99
Print
Related
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake recorded on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Earthquake hits Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake in China felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake felt in several settlements across Kyrgyzstan
Magnitude 3 earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan this morning
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
09:33
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Japarov on successful elections Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Japarov on su...
09:05
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 2
08:56
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
30 November, Sunday
22:49
Top 10 parliamentary candidates who received the most votes in Kyrgyzstan
22:38
Women elected to Zhogorku Kenesh: Preliminary results
22:18
Bishkek residents' choice: Who gained the most votes in capital
19:42
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 79 reports of violations across country
19:26
AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Cambodia