22 polling stations opened abroad for parliamentary elections

As of 8 a.m. Bishkek time, voting is underway at 22 polling stations outside the Kyrgyz Republic. They have been set up in Russia, Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Mongolia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Currently, 620 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have voted. Voting is proceeding as usual.

The first polling station to open was in the most remote region of Russia, the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (No. 9095). The first Kyrgyzstani to vote in the parliamentary elections was O.M.A. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to exercise his constitutional right.
