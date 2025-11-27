12:02
Russia asked to speed up service in migration departments for Kyrgyzstanis

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation reports that meetings are held with the Russian side on an ongoing basis and at all levels of bilateral cooperation to discuss issues related to the legal status of compatriots. This statement is related to the publication on social media of an appeal by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan regarding the impossibility of making an appointment with the Migration Service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to extend the terms of temporary stay.

The next meeting between the leadership of the Service for Citizenship and Registration of Foreign Citizens of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and representatives of the diplomatic missions of the CIS countries in the format of a video conference took place on November 26, 2025.

During this meeting, the Kyrgyz Embassy asked the Russian side to consider increasing the capacity of territorial migration departments to receive citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic on the issue of extending their temporary stay.

At the same time, the embassy once again reminds citizens of the need to strictly comply with all requirements of migration legislation necessary for legal stay in the territory of the Russian Federation, including timely application for the extension of temporary stay, taking into account the expulsion regime, within which the register of controlled persons operates.
