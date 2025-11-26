23:29
Putin instructs to address issue of migrant children's access to schools

Russia has responded positively to Kyrgyzstan’s proposal regarding migrant children’s access to schools and universities in the Russian Federation. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev said to journalists.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to work on this issue.

On April 1, Russia introduced mandatory Russian-language testing for migrant children before they can be admitted to schools. As the Federal Service for Supervision in Education (Rosobrnadzor) previously noted, migrant children entering Russian educational institutions must meet the minimum language requirements set by general education standards.

In November, it became known that more than 80 percent of children of foreign workers in Russia were not admitted to school.

Throughout the year, the State Duma initiated stricter measures affecting migrants. Among the proposals were deporting foreign nationals whose children were not admitted to educational institutions, as well as banning migrant children from receiving free school education.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan’s official representative in Russia, Kubanychbek Bokontaev, called for a preferential approach to Russian-language testing for children of Kyrgyz migrant workers. He raised this issue during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, stressing that the official status of the Russian language is enshrined in Kyrgyzstan’s Constitution.
