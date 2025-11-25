Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan on November 24. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the institute, tremors measuring magnitude 3 were recorded in the epicenter the day before at 7:37 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Takhtaly mountains, 58 kilometers southeast of the urban-type settlement of Toktogul, 5 kilometers south of the village of Zhetigen, 6 kilometers southwest of the village of Chaldovar, and 10 kilometers southwest of the village of Kyzyl-Ozgoryush.

The tremors measured approximately magnitude 3 in the villages of Zhetigen and Chaldovar, and 2.5 — in the village of Kyzyl-Ozgoryush.

The Institute of Seismology also recorded an earthquake yesterday, which occurred on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at 5:25 a.m.