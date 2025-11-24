Only 19 percent of migrant children enrolled in Russian schools in 2025

According to the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science, only one in five children from migrant families was successfully enrolled in Russian educational institutions. RBC reports that approximately 81 percent of children failed to meet the new requirements introduced in April 2025. The main reasons were insufficient knowledge of the Russian language and mistakes made by parents during the document submission process.

Since April 1, 2025, all foreign children applying to Russian schools have been required to undergo Russian language testing. At the same time, a new regulation came into force requiring fingerprint registration for children aged six and older. Parents must also provide a full set of documents confirming the family’s legal stay in Russia, including a residence permit, temporary residence permit, or a valid visa.