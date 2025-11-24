10:44
One district of Bishkek to have no water due to pipeline repairs

The Bishkek City Hall announced a temporary water outage in one area.

On November 25, 2025, supply of drinking water will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities in the area bounded by Big Chui Canal, Bayalinov and Logvinenko Streets, Donskoy Lane, and Orozbekov Street up to Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

The outage is due to emergency repairs on a pipeline located on Logvinenko Street.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
