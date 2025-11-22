Former judges who altered murderer's sentence to be prosecuted

Consent has been received to prosecute three former judges of the Bishkek City Court. The Council of Judges’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the Prosecutor General’s motion to approve the prosecution of former judges S.B., Zh.M., and K.A. was reviewed for crimes under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 336, Clause 2 of Part 3 of Article 342, Clause 2 of Part 2 of Article 343, Clauses 1 and 2 of Part 2 of Article 344, Clauses 1 and 2 of Part 2 of Article 345, and Part 1 of Article 352 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The Council of Judges, having heard the report and discussed the disciplinary commission’s findings, decided to uphold the Prosecutor General’s Office’s motion and authorize the prosecution of the former judges,» the statement reads.

It should be noted that these former judges were mentioned in the case against taxi driver Kumarbek Abdyrov, suspected of series of crimes against young women, including minors. They were part of the panel of judges that reduced the defendant’s prison sentence.

In late September, 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva was brutally murdered in Issyk-Kul region. Kumarbek Abdyrov, 41, with a previous conviction, was detained as a suspect. The investigation established that the suspect took the girl to an apple orchard near Azamat Beach in the village of Zhenish, where he raped her around 1 p.m. He then strangled Aisuluu near the village of Kadzhi-Sai in Ton district.

The murder suspect later confessed to raping and murdering a pregnant woman, Kamila Duishebaeva, and Aisuluu Mukasheva.