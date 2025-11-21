15:55
SCNS Chairman hands over official vehicles to Maternal and Child Welfare Center

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev, donated 10 previously promised official vehicles to the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to it, the provision of vehicles will help ensure the timely arrival of emergency teams at the center, improve their efficiency, and enhance safety.

Kamchybek Tashiev also inspected the center’s territory, which have been undergoing renovation since 1995. The 4,400-square-meter area has been completely renovated: the grounds have been cleaned and leveled, new asphalt has been laid, lighting has been installed, and landscaping has been completed.

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare is one of the country’s leading medical institutions, providing highly specialized care. Each year, the center treats approximately 30,000 children inpatients, performs up to 15,000 surgeries of varying complexity, and provides outpatient care to approximately 150,000 children. The perinatal center annually delivers approximately 6,000 babies. The facility continually introduces new technologies and modern diagnostic and treatment methods.
