12:54
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.09
English

Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded on November 20 at 6:35 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kok-Irim mountains in Kyrgyzstan, 13 kilometers southeast of the village of Sary-Bulak, 19 kilometers southwest of the village of Tabylgy, 27 kilometers south of the village of Aral, and 30 kilometers southeast of Kazarman village.

The earthquake’s intensity in the villages of Sary-Bulak, Tabylgy, and Kol was magnitude 2.5.
link: https://24.kg/english/351776/
views: 122
Print
Related
Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Ethnic Kyrgyz requested no assistance from MFA after Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake in China felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake felt in several settlements across Kyrgyzstan
Magnitude 3 earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan this morning
Three earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in three days
Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills 7 people, injures about 150
Earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey: Houses destroyed
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
21 November, Friday
12:41
Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling to be launched in Tokmok Old tires into playgrounds: Large-scale eco-recycling t...
12:28
UFC Eurasia releases documentary “Kyrgyzstan — Homeland of Champions”
12:22
Children not to be prosecuted for minor offenses in Kyrgyzstan
11:28
Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
11:21
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyz athletes win three bronze medals in jiu-jitsu