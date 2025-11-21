Another 3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded on November 20 at 6:35 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kok-Irim mountains in Kyrgyzstan, 13 kilometers southeast of the village of Sary-Bulak, 19 kilometers southwest of the village of Tabylgy, 27 kilometers south of the village of Aral, and 30 kilometers southeast of Kazarman village.

The earthquake’s intensity in the villages of Sary-Bulak, Tabylgy, and Kol was magnitude 2.5.