Adylbek Kasymaliev discusses economy and green energy with ADB President

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to the press service, the parties discussed cooperation, the current economic situation in the country, the National Development Program until 2030, and areas related to the climate agenda and energy.

Following the meeting, Kyrgyzstan and the ADB signed a number of agreements, including:

  • a program for the green transformation of public buildings;
  • on expanding access to energy-efficient housing;
  • on increasing the resilience of water resources to climate change and natural disasters.
