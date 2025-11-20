Kyrgyzstan develops national plant nursery system in partnership with Korea

Kyrgyzstan is developing a national system of plant nurseries in cooperation with Korea. The Forest Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Under the newly launched initiative, modern nurseries and greenhouses are planned to be built across the country, along with the planting of deciduous and coniferous seedlings adapted to regional climate conditions. The program also includes training opportunities for Kyrgyz forestry specialists in Korea, as well as local capacity-building activities.

The nurseries created under the project will supply regions with high-quality seedlings, make a significant contribution to the national Zhashyl Muras (Green Legacy) initiative, and substantially expand the country’s capacity for artificial forest creation.

The project will include the creation of three forest nurseries and forest planting on 300 hectares of the State Forest Fund.