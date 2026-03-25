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Over 81 million soms allocated for forest restoration in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, over 81 million soms have been allocated in the form of grants for forest restoration projects. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, grant agreements were signed in Bishkek. As part of the project, plans are in place to restore forests and plant new seedlings across an area of 2,500 hectares.

The initiative aims to conserve forest resources, improve the environmental situation, and support local communities.

The project is being implemented as part of the national Zhashyl Muras program.
link: https://24.kg/english/367420/
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