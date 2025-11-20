Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

An earthquake measuring approximately magnitude 3 was registered on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 11:55 p.m. on November 19.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 7 kilometers west of the village of Kommuna, 10 kilometers southwest of the village of Ak-Suu, and 16 kilometers southwest of the town of Razakov (Isfana).

The earthquake’s intensity in Ak-Suu and Kommuna villages reached magnitude 2.