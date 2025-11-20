12:02
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to cooperate in tourism

On the sidelines of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Business Forum, Kyrgyz and Tajik companies signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed at developing joint tourism initiatives and strengthening partnerships. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the press service, the memorandum provides for cooperation in the development of joint tourist routes.

«Interregional tours will be created, combining the natural, historical, and cultural attractions of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In terms of quality of tourism services, experience in service will be exchanged, and joint educational programs for guides, tour operators, and hotel industry representatives will be organized. The countries intend to develop ecotourism,» the statement reads.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed during the forum between the E-Commerce Association of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Cross-Border E-Commerce Association of Shenzhen (China). The document aims to mutually develop the digital economies of the two countries, improve digital and financial skills, organize joint events, and exchange experience in the field of e-commerce.
