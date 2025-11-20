10:28
Sadyr Japarov meets with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Wang Yi — member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. The president’s press service reported.

During the talks, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation, including strengthening political dialogue and the implementation of joint projects.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan—China relations are currently at a historic high, and each visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi is filled with profound meaning and new ideas for developing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.

The president highlighted practical cooperation, particularly the construction of railways and highways, the launch of new air routes, and the implementation of joint projects in a wide range of sectors.

He also noted the dynamic strengthening of multilateral cooperation — primarily within the SCO and in the Central Asia — China format.

For his part, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Xi Jinping and expressed readiness to make every effort to implement the agreements reached between the two heads of state.

Wang Yi said his last visit to Kyrgyzstan was three years ago. He noted the significant progress the country has achieved during this period and added that China, as a good neighbor and friend, sincerely welcomes these successes.

He praised the level of comprehensive partnership, good-neighborliness, and cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister also noted that representatives of Chinese companies operating in Kyrgyzstan are being instructed to strictly comply with local laws and respect the traditions of the host country.

At the end of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping and wished Wang Yi success in his state duties.

Wang Yi is a Chinese statesman and party leader, widely regarded as one of the key architects of China’s modern foreign policy.
