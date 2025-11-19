Kyrgyz border guards prevent illegal cattle export to Tajikistan

Border guards in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region have prevented the illegal export of cattle to Tajikistan. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Yesterday, at approximately 8:40 p.m., personnel from Kulundu border outpost of Leilek border detachment prevented the illegal movement of cattle across the state border.

Border guards detained a 38-year-old resident of the village of Razzakov in Leilek district, who was attempting to illegally transport four bulls into Tajikistan. The offender was detained on Kyrgyz territory, approximately 40 meters from the border.

It should be noted that Kyrgyzstan has temporarily banned the export of cattle by a Cabinet of Ministers’ decree to stabilize meat prices.