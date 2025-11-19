15:59
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On the Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030.»

According to the presidential press service, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death in the country. According to the National Statistical Committee, in 2023, CVDs accounted for more than half (52.3 percent) of all deaths.

The program’s primary goal is to reduce premature mortality by 25 percent and reduce the socioeconomic burden of CVDs and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This goal is planned to be achieved through the development of a sustainable, integrated, digital, and patient-centered system of prevention, early detection, treatment, and rehabilitation, ensuring equal access to healthcare for all segments of the population.
link: https://24.kg/english/351512/
views: 35
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan forms Healthcare Supervisory Board
About 1 million Kyrgyzstanis suffer from respiratory diseases
Doctors from Kyrgyzstan and France to exchange experience
Medical town in Bishkek: Health Ministry invites French partners to participate
Mission Dobro back in Kyrgyzstan, training doctors
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
Heart attacks and strokes increasingly affecting young people in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors from Qatar restore hearing for adult Kyrgyz patients
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
15:49
Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved in Kyrgyzstan Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved i...
15:34
Kyrgyz rapper Bakr denied entry to Russia
15:27
Representatives of CSTO countries discuss countering cyber threats
15:14
Eurasian Center for Russian Language and Culture to be opened in Bishkek
14:54
Islamic financing in Kyrgyzstan increases by 82.4 percent