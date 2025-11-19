Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030 approved in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Decree «On the Healthy Heart National Program for 2025-2030.»

According to the presidential press service, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death in the country. According to the National Statistical Committee, in 2023, CVDs accounted for more than half (52.3 percent) of all deaths.

The program’s primary goal is to reduce premature mortality by 25 percent and reduce the socioeconomic burden of CVDs and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

This goal is planned to be achieved through the development of a sustainable, integrated, digital, and patient-centered system of prevention, early detection, treatment, and rehabilitation, ensuring equal access to healthcare for all segments of the population.