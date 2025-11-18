Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan early this morning. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 5:56 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Kyrgyzstan—8 kilometers southwest of Naryn, 14 kilometers southwest of the village of Orto-Saz, and 15 kilometers southeast of the village of Dzhan-Bulak.

The earthquake’s intensity was approximately magnitude 4 in Tash-Bulak, magnitude 3 — in Orto-Saz, 3.5 — in Naryn, and magnitude 3 in Dzhan-Bulak.