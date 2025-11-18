10:36
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs meets with Chinese business community

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Abdiev held a meeting with representatives of the Chinese business community. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The meeting participants discussed interactions between law enforcement agencies and companies employing foreign specialists, as well as measures to ensure public order and security.

Nurbek Abdiev emphasized that it is important for business structures that attract foreign workers to conduct systematic information and awareness-raising activities.

«It is necessary to familiarize employees with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, local traditions, and norms of social life. This will help avoid misunderstandings and strengthen mutual respect,» the deputy minister noted.

He added that the main goal of the joint effort is to maintain a stable and safe environment for all citizens, including foreign specialists working in the country.
