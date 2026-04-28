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Support for small business discussed at Presidential Administration

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a meeting dedicated to the development and support of small and medium-sized businesses.

Representatives of government agencies and financial institutions participated in the event.

He emphasized that small and medium-sized businesses are the main driver of the country’s economy.

«Over the past three years, the share of small and medium-sized businesses in GDP has increased from 40 percent to 51 percent. This is an important indicator of sustainable economic growth. Development funds should pay special attention to projects in rural areas. Proactive citizens who want to implement projects need to be provided with appropriate support,» he said.

A draft program for supporting and developing small and medium-sized businesses through 2030 was presented to meeting participants, and progress of the «Preferential Lending to Business Entities through Interest Rate Subsidies» project and existing support measures for small and medium-sized businesses were discussed.

Officials were instructed to approve the program as soon as possible. It will aim to expand entrepreneurs’ access to financing through the introduction of preferential loan products and guarantee mechanisms. At the same time, it envisages the development of a system of training, acceleration, and business support, which will enhance entrepreneurial competencies and sustainability of projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/372170/
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