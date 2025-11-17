Fraudsters posing as SCNS officers detained in Bishkek

Several individuals who posed as officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) and defrauded a resident of Bishkek of a particularly large sum have been detained. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the police, a 70-year-old man filed a complaint stating that unknown individuals had convinced him to transfer money «to protect his property and to finance counterterrorism operations.»

The perpetrators gained the victim’s trust over the course of nearly a month, presenting themselves as members of security services. As a result, the man sold his apartment and transferred the proceeds to 18 different bank accounts, ultimately losing a substantial amount of money.

A criminal case on fraud has been opened. During the investigation, police identified six so-called «droppers» — accomplices whose bank accounts were used to receive the stolen funds. All of them have been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Law enforcement agencies remind that handing over bank cards, SIM cards, or mobile banking access codes to third parties is a serious crime. Such actions are punishable by up to seven years in prison with confiscation of property.