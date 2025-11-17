11:31
Another candidate for Parliament withdraws from election race

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has cancelled the registration of Bakhtiyar Boobekov, a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) in electoral district No. 17.

According to the CEC press service, he submitted a notice of withdrawal on November 15.

The CEC reviewed the notice and cancelled the candidate’s registration.

Earlier, the CEC reviewed a petition from the Investigative Service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region and approved criminal prosecution of Bakhtiyar Boobekov, a candidate for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). He is suspected of vote buying under Part 2 of Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) will be held on November 30.
