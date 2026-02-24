CEC transfers deputy mandates to Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, Dzhailoobai Nyshanov

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) at its meeting adopted a resolution to transfer vacant mandates of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh to Raiymberdi Duishenbiev (constituency No. 14) and Dzhailoobai Nyshanov (constituency No. 15).

Raiymberdi Duishenbiev was registered as a member of Parliament for constituency No. 14, replacing Kunduzbek Sulaimanov. Dzhailoobai Nyshanov was registered for constituency No. 15, replacing Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu. They were presented with official certificates and deputy badges.

Raiymberdi Duishenbiev previously served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov and former Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu gave up their mandates ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, Alisher Erbaev, who was next on the list after Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, was appointed head of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. As a result, the mandate was given to Dzhailoobai Nyshanov. In the previous elections, he received 5,865 votes (8.69 percent).